Blizzard conditions don't stop play for these 'snow cricketers' in north India

Blizzard conditions don't stop play for these 'snow cricketers' in north India

Blizzard conditions don't stop play for these 'snow cricketers' in north India

Youths in a snow-bound valley in north India organised a 'snow cricket' tournament to raise interest in winter sports in their region.
Blizzard conditions don't stop play for these 'snow cricketers' in north India

Youths in a snow-bound valley in north India organised a 'snow cricket' tournament to raise interest in winter sports in their region.

Filmed in a field in the town of Dawar, in the valley of Gurez, Kashmir, the teams can be seen having cleared the central strip of snow, while leaving the outer playing area buried in deep snow.

Reportedly the region is often blocked off by snow for up to six months of the year, however local people feel that the area deserves more attention for its beauty and potential as a venue for snow sports.

According to the locals, the remote valley has a great potential for winter sports as it remains covered under heavy snow which the tourism and sports authorities have failed to recognise.

Khursheed Ahmad, a local resident, said that during winter months people of Gurez remain confined to their homes, as they don’t have anything to do.

Ahmad commented: “Had the authorities promoted this place as a winter destination and organized winter games, the area would get economically uplifted and it would also help the residents to overcome weather vagaries.

"The area has the potential for winter games like snow skiing, ice hockey and various other games.”




