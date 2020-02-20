Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trying Out the Trends in Lash Extensions

Trying Out the Trends in Lash Extensions

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:48s - Published < > Embed
Trying Out the Trends in Lash Extensions

Trying Out the Trends in Lash Extensions

Looking for longer, fuller lashes?

VICI Beauty School is here to show us how it&apos;s done with new trends in lash extensions!

Jen Citowitz and Kayla Parker join us for a lash application demonstration and tell us what else you can learn at VICI Beauty School.

Not only do they offer full salon services, but they also have cosmetology and esthiology programs that anyone can enroll in.

If you&apos;re interested in more information about VICI Beauty School, contact the Admissions department at 414-525-1700.

You can also check out their website at ViciBeautySchool.com for other services and programs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.