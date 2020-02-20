Trying Out the Trends in Lash Extensions

Looking for longer, fuller lashes?

VICI Beauty School is here to show us how it's done with new trends in lash extensions!

Jen Citowitz and Kayla Parker join us for a lash application demonstration and tell us what else you can learn at VICI Beauty School.

Not only do they offer full salon services, but they also have cosmetology and esthiology programs that anyone can enroll in.

If you're interested in more information about VICI Beauty School, contact the Admissions department at 414-525-1700.

You can also check out their website at ViciBeautySchool.com for other services and programs.