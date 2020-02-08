Global  

Redwood City Couple's Dream Cruise Becomes Coronavirus Nightmare

Rick and Kathy Wright of Redwood City are back in the U.S. after a weekslong quarantine ordeal aboard the Diamond Princess but the that's about the only good news they've had.

Allen Martin reports.

(2-20-20)
