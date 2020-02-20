Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parasite (2019 film) > Donald Trump mocks Parasite’s best picture win

Donald Trump mocks Parasite’s best picture win

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump mocks Parasite’s best picture win

Donald Trump mocks Parasite’s best picture win

Donald Trump has mocked South Korean film Parasite and its best picture victory at the Oscars.

Director Bong Joon-Ho’s searing commentary on class struggle made history at the Academy Awards this month when it became the first foreign language film to win the top prize.

On a memorable night, Parasite also earned Bong best director and won both best original screenplay and best international feature.

However, Mr Trump was not impressed and bemoaned the film’s success during a rally in Colorado.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” the president asked, prompting boos from the crowd.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

President Donald Trump says during a campaign rally that this year's Academy Awards was 'bad' because...
AceShowbiz - Published

Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With the Wind Back!’

President *Donald Trump* attacked the 2020 film Parasite at his rally in Colorado Springs Thursday...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Telegraph

The Telegraph Donald Trump mocks South Korean film Parasite for Oscars success - 'what was that all about?' https://t.co/BLh5CCYqu7 1 minute ago

taffygeek

Rob Chappell BBC News - 'What was that all about?': Donald Trump mocks Oscars winner Parasite https://t.co/KfvRcToCst 2 minutes ago

Smellyann

Melanie BBC News - 'What was that all about?': @realDonaldTrump mocks Oscars winner Parasite https://t.co/VYfGUB33H3 2 minutes ago

freudisfunny

Alex Sergeant @chrisholliday7 I present to you the most convincing argument anyone will ever produce as to why you need to see an… https://t.co/QBVMN62063 2 minutes ago

BigDonTee

Don 💰 Big Don T 🇷🇺 ©️ RT @Davidd02558199: what a racist and bigot @realDonaldTrump you are https://t.co/yiwonzjjjV #TrumpRally 2 minutes ago

khalidrafiq119

khalid rafiq 'What was that all about?': Donald Trump mocks Oscars winner Parasite https://t.co/nbdcd2rjBp 2 minutes ago

Davidd02558199

Hoping for UK sanity to return soon. what a racist and bigot @realDonaldTrump you are https://t.co/yiwonzjjjV #TrumpRally 3 minutes ago

CFC_BULLETIN

Ronish Karki RT @DailyMirror: Donald Trump mocks South Korean film Parasite's Oscars success despite not seeing it https://t.co/5BGzEuQeHu https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire [Video]You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official. The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress [Video]Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.