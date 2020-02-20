Global  

Gerrard hails Hagi 'magic'

Gerrard hails Hagi 'magic'

Gerrard hails Hagi 'magic'

Steven Gerrard praises Ianis Hagi after his two goals help Rangers come from 2-0 down to beat Braga 3-2 in the Europa League
Gerrard hails Hagi ‘magic’ after Europa League thriller

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praised Ianis Hagi after watching him live up to the family name with a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


