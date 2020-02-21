Global  

Trump mocks Klobuchar debate performance: 'She choked'

U.S. President Donald Trump mocked Minnesota senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar for her performance the night before at the Democratic debate by saying &quot;she choked&quot; and putting his hands up to his throat.
Trump mocks Amy Klobuchar for asking: 'Are you saying I'm dumb' in Las Vegas debate

Minnesota senator had forgotten the name of Mexico's president, sparking a mini scandal
Independent - Published


