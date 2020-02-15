Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and other celebs attend Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:53s - Published Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and other celebs attend Dadasaheb Phalke Awards Actress Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza graced the red carpet of "Dadasaheb Phalke Awards" on Thursday in Mumbai. Malaika oped for an ethic outfit. The fashionsta was seen wearing a Jaipuri print saree with golden border. She completed the look with chunky silver jewellery and styled her hair in a bun.

