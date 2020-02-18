Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan.

The number of cases in South Korea has soared, from 28 a week ago to at least 156 as of Friday morning.

The South Korean outbreak is centered around the southern city of Daegu.

The majority of new cases are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 411 cases of the virus Thursday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran reports two more coronavirus deaths

Iran has reported two more deaths from the new coronavirus that emerged in China and said the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsSeattle Times


What North Korea’s Coronavirus Measures Say About Its System – Analysis

By Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein* (FPRI) — The North Korean government response to the...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CORRUPCIONyaNO

Social democracy 🌹 RT @CORRUPCIONyaNO: Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak in Chinese prisons, South Korea cases exceed 200 https://t.co/qOd2rl7Tsm 32 minutes ago

weijgenberger

bill eijgenberger Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak in Chinese prisons, South Korea cases exceed 200 https://t.co/cm5a2ALhLE 45 minutes ago

erictshepherd

Eric Shepherd Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak in Chinese prisons, South Korea cases exceed 200 https://t.co/9Ww6rIRG32 1 hour ago

Jacson51673864

Jacson RT @trtworld: Iran confirms two more deaths among 13 new cases of novel coronavirus https://t.co/BFsvRG3NPJ 2 hours ago

PAnastasi

Pat Anastasi Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak in Chinese prisons, South Korea cases exceed 200 https://t.co/YbX3ZN5Jgo 2 hours ago

CORRUPCIONyaNO

Social democracy 🌹 Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak in Chinese prisons, South Korea cases exceed 200 https://t.co/qOd2rl7Tsm 2 hours ago

lifebenzhao

Benjamin Zhao https://t.co/KT5tlbowo0, (Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak in Chinese prisons, South Korea cases exceed 200). Let… https://t.co/vMwtDjBl7m 2 hours ago

AnthonyPierpont

Anthony Pierpont Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak in Chinese prisons, South Korea cases exceed 200 https://t.co/H73EEjlYgL 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two passengers die after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship in Japan [Video]Two passengers die after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship in Japan

Two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship because they were infected with coronavirus have died, Japan's Health Ministry said. They are the first fatalities from the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

China implements new restrictions in Hubei province [Video]China implements new restrictions in Hubei province

WUHAN, CHINA — Beijing has now tightened restrictions across Hubei province amid the growing threat of the Wuhan virus. Residents of Hubei province have been ordered to stay at home and aren't..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.