Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan.

The number of cases in South Korea has soared, from 28 a week ago to at least 156 as of Friday morning.

The South Korean outbreak is centered around the southern city of Daegu.

The majority of new cases are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 411 cases of the virus Thursday morning.