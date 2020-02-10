Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

The lingerie brand is being sold by its owner, L Brands, to Sycamore Partners in a $525 million deal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner to step down

Leslie H Wexner will step down as the CEO and chairman of L Brands as the company announced on...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsNewsdayNew Zealand Heraldbizjournals


L Brands to sell majority stake in Victoria's Secret for $1.1 billion

L Brands will sell the majority stake of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret to a private equity firm...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsReutersbizjournals



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm [Video]Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm The lingerie brand is being sold by its owner, L Brands, to Sycamore Partners in a $525 million deal. Sycamore Partners will own a 55 percent stake in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Victoria's Secret Nearing Sale to Sycamore Partners [Video]Victoria's Secret Nearing Sale to Sycamore Partners

L Brands is reportedly close to a deal to sell its Victoria's Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Current owner Les Wexner, has been under mounting pressure due to his ties to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.