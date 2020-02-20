Global  

Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea

Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea

Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea

South Korean officials announced they&apos;re implementing emergency measures in some cities because of the spike in cases.
China reports uptick in new coronavirus cases, South Korea infections spike

An eruption of new virus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled...
Asian Shares Mixed On Coronavirus Worries

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as coronavirus cases rose in South Korea and Japan, offsetting...
Quarantine49

Andrew Oh RT @jchatterleyCNN: Infections spike – South Korean #Coronavirus cases almost double in one day. @PHancocksCNN is live from Seoul with the… 58 minutes ago

john1966olsen

John Olsen RT @Canoe: DAEGU — The malls and restaurants in Daegu were empty and streets eerily quiet on Friday after the number of cases of coronaviru… 1 hour ago

Newsy

Newsy Officials announced Friday that there are now at least 204 confirmed cases in South Korea. https://t.co/AZix0fLLI3 1 hour ago

jchatterleyCNN

Julia Chatterley Infections spike – South Korean #Coronavirus cases almost double in one day. @PHancocksCNN is live from Seoul with… https://t.co/lpANHePKCg 2 hours ago

Canoe

Canoe DAEGU — The malls and restaurants in Daegu were empty and streets eerily quiet on Friday after the number of cases… https://t.co/5OLxuSaWbI 2 hours ago

cahulaan

Patrick Jail cases add to China coronavirus tally as SKorea infections double: The new coronavirus has infected about 500 p… https://t.co/Sz9DowoGxm 4 hours ago

HenzigMargaret

Margaret Henzig RT @TomthunkitsMind: Boy oh boy... Still trying to digest this. “14,840 new confirmed cases, almost 10 times reported a day earlier, and ne… 16 hours ago

TomthunkitsMind

Tomthunkit™ Boy oh boy... Still trying to digest this. “14,840 new confirmed cases, almost 10 times reported a day earlier, and… https://t.co/z0bdqfx8VV 16 hours ago


South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases [Video]South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

Coronavirus deaths exceed 2,200 [Video]Coronavirus deaths exceed 2,200

Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan.

