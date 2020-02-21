Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Blames Democrats' 'Misinformation Campaign' For Reports Russia Helping Him In 2020

Trump Blames Democrats' 'Misinformation Campaign' For Reports Russia Helping Him In 2020

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Trump Blames Democrats' 'Misinformation Campaign' For Reports Russia Helping Him In 2020President Trump slammed Democrats.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win...
Reuters - Published

America braces for Russia meddling 2.0

Russia is interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get Donald Trump re-elected, US intelligence...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' [Video]Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was &quot;another misinformation campaign&quot; launched by Democrats. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' [Video]Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.