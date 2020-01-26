Police make bizarre discovery of two ATMs thrown down well in northern India

In an unusual incident, two ATM-machines were found thrown down a well in central India.

The incident occurred at Nuh in Haryana state on February 19.

According to Ramzan the owner of the well, a group of women and children were crossing the fields heading back home.

The children glimpsed into the well and spotted the ATM container swamped inside, and soon the police were informed.

They rushed to the spot to find two ATM containers lying near the well that the villagers hauled out.

The machines have been handed to the Nagina police who are investigating the matter.

It is unclear about the motive behind the incident or where the money inside the ATM went.

The police are also investigating if both the machines come from the same bank.