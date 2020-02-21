Interview: NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet

On february 28th, we invite you to building 5 of the tupelo furniture market to enjoy a wild game dinner, live auction, raffles, hunts, and much more.

Doors will open at 5:30.for questions or additional information, contact any committee member.

The 2020 nwtf banquet is quickly approaching.

On february 28th, we invite you to building 5 of the tupelo furniture market to enjoy a wild game dinner, live auction, raffles, hunts, and much more.

Doors will open at 5:30.for questions or additional information, contact any committee member.the 2020 nwtf banquet is quickly approaching.

On february 28th, we invite you to building 5 of the tupelo furniture market to enjoy a wild game dinner, live auction, raffles, hunts, and much more.

Doors will open at 5:30.for questions or additional information, contact any committee member.

The 2020 nwtf banquet is quickly approaching.

On february 28th, we invite you to building 5 of the tupelo furniture market to enjoy a wild game dinner, live auction, raffles, hunts, and much more.

Doors will open at 5:30.for questions or additional information, contact any committee member.the 2020 nwtf banquet is quickly approaching.

On february 28th, we invite