Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ukrainians > Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees

Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees

Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees

Protesters in Ukraine throw rocks at buses carrying evacuees who were returning home from China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees: https://t.co/sQtaICfd8A #Ukraine 2 hours ago

DonRCampbell

Don R. Campbell Sadly, I don't think this will be the last of these we see: "Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees Protester… https://t.co/hvcsPcwwPq 4 hours ago

IgorBuznytsky

Ігор Бузницький @ABC It was just one small protest in a deep province ...?! Just because people did not have proper information on… https://t.co/1hC8b9yqvz 4 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees https://t.co/vQDx7AYCbR 4 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees https://t.co/SW065LDxgC 4 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees https://t.co/IWy7lOssYo 4 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees https://t.co/bu3pISG6Ky 4 hours ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Ukrainians protest over coronavirus evacuees https://t.co/dyIwmAbVhS 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukrainians protest over having COVID-19 coronavirus evacuees in their region [Video]Ukrainians protest over having COVID-19 coronavirus evacuees in their region

Ukrainians protest over having COVID-19 coronavirus evacuees in their region

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.