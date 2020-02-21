Global  

LeBron James Sued for $33 Million Over ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’ Slogan LeBron James and his company, Uninterrupted, are being sued for allegedly stealing their ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’ slogan.

James first adopted the slogan in 2018, and has since used it throughout his brand and in partnerships with ESPN, Nike and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

The $33 million claim is being filed by Game Plan, a non-profit youth organization located in Maryland.

According to Game Plan, James’ use of the slogan infringes on their copyright, which they claim was trademarked back in 2016.

The non-profit even claims to know the instance when James first saw the slogan, at a game between the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

Game Plan, via Hypebeast Uninterrupted has dismissed the allegations, saying they are “meritless.” Uninterrupted, via Hypebeast
