Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in'

Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in'

Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday composed a tweet entirely in capital letters pledging to further help American farmers, even after his USDA secretary said the sector should not count on a bailout in 2020.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in'

The United States may give American farmers additional money until trade deals with China, Mexico,...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhoenixSquawk

PhoenixSquawk 🔥 Trump says U.S. may give farmers more money until trade deals 'kick in' 39 seconds ago

RayMayNay

Rachel Naylor RT @Stonekettle: And now? Now Trump promises to give farmers even more. Because, it's an election year. Meanwhile the Trump Administratio… 44 seconds ago

realleymichel

David Harley Michel RT @politico: Trump suggested on Twitter today that he would give more bailout payments to farmers this year as they wait for trade deals t… 2 minutes ago

barbaraward235

Barbara Ward. ☃️ RT @mason4922: Socialism!? Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in' https://t.co/RFFZeBzwyR 2 minutes ago

christy_strahan

Christy Strahan RT @SafetyPinDaily: Trump Wants to Take Water Away from Whales and Endangered Fish and Give It to Wealthy California Farmers | By Alex Lubb… 3 minutes ago

LymanAWhitney

Anne Whitney Lyman🎗🆘‼️ 😡 😡 😡 😡 🌗🔥💧 Trump Wants to Take Water Away from Whales and Endangered Fish and Give It to Wealthy California Farmers - VICE https://t.co/uBUnbAsafG 4 minutes ago

marylispastit

MaryLIsPastIt *** NoTrump RT @Gdad1: .@GOP - Al confused! Wouldn't that be SOCIALISM?? 😱😱😱 Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in' https… 4 minutes ago

SafetyPinDaily

SafetyPin-Daily Trump Wants to Take Water Away from Whales and Endangered Fish and Give It to Wealthy California Farmers | By Alex… https://t.co/2LwOs4QX7v 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in' [Video]Trump: U.S. may give farmers more aid until trade deals 'kick in'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday composed a tweet entirely in capital letters pledging to further help American farmers, even after his USDA secretary said the sector should not count on a bailout..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published

President Trump Promised New, Better Trade Deals. Has He Delivered? [Video]President Trump Promised New, Better Trade Deals. Has He Delivered?

President Trump has made good on his pledges to rework America&apos;s trade agreements — but it&apos;s not clear how successful his new policies have been.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.