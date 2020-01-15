Global  

Sentry Camera Catches Someone Messing with Model 3

Occurred on November 16, 2019 / Bossier City, Louisiana, USA Info from Licensor: This happened on 11-16-19 on my 2019 Model 3 Tesla at the Margaritaville Casino.

I returned to my car and glass was everywhere.

Tesla has Sentry Mode which is the security monitoring system with cameras.

I was able to view the footage and saw the person.

It looks like he tried to steal my center console screen which isn't removable.

It seems he was scared by the alarm and ran away.

Hotel security was able to use the footage to find the suspect.

He gambled in the casino that night and had to show his ID, so he was identified.

A police report was filed.
