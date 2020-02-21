Lauren London Shuts Down Dating Rumors



Tweets about this Complex UK Lauren London shuts down rumours she's dating Diddy: "Stop f*ckin playing with me and my name."… https://t.co/k0UtZpNSQp 24 minutes ago Jo🍊 RT @Complex: Lauren London shuts down rumors she's dating Diddy: "Stop f*ckin playing with me and my name." https://t.co/ezgTNhY83m http… 34 minutes ago PrettyMuch_ RT @DatPiff: Lauren London shuts down rumors that she's dating Diddy 🙌 https://t.co/k9md6VsLya 40 minutes ago Aioglobalnews Lauren London shuts down rumours she’s dating Diddy https://t.co/HzruNTxnb5 https://t.co/1Pn5F5F2CJ 1 hour ago Callie61 RT @Blacgoss: #LaurenLondon shuts down #Diddy dating rumours. https://t.co/kEpqW7POTY 1 hour ago The Thotpocket Prynz (they/them) RT @hot1079atl: Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating: “Stop F*ckin Playing With Me And My Name” https://t.co/s2aMryHU0P 2 hours ago Gregory Meriweather RT @RadioBlackOn: Lauren London Says “I Don’t Play About Nip” & Shuts Down Dating Rumors https://t.co/zie1FXVT1T https://t.co/g1FTw8ptgs 2 hours ago POWER 106.1 Lauren London shuts down rumors she’s dating Diddy https://t.co/ksw1Pw9CMa https://t.co/BdJTsoAxkb 2 hours ago