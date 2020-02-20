Surveillance Footage Reportedly Suggests Pop Smoke's Murder Was Targeted Hit

Global  

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pop Smoke’s murder this week was initially assumed to be a botched robbery but now, TMZ reports surveillance footage on the Hollywood Hills home where he was shot and killed suggests a targeted hit.

Pop Smoke Murder Appeared to be Target Hit, Not Robbery

Pop Smoke's death wasn't a robbery gone wrong ... it was a targeted hit ... and that conclusion is...
TMZ.com - Published


Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott React To Pop Smoke Passing [Video]Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott React To Pop Smoke Passing

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner react to the passing of Pop Smoke. Plus - Surveillance footage reveals new details about the home invasion.

