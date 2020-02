Budget proposal would give $100 million to repairing rural roads 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:57s - Published Budget proposal would give $100 million to repairing rural roads $23 million of that money would go to counties directly and the other $77 million would be used at the discretion of SCDOT.

Budget proposal would give $100 million to repairing rural roads IMPROVEMENTS ALLEN.A NEW ADDITION TO THE STATE’SBUDGET PROPOSAL COULD MEAN A 100MILLION DOLLAR ALLOCATION THATWILL HELP MAKE YOUR DRIVESMOOTHER AND SAFER.A NEW PROPOSAL FROM THE STATEGOVERNMENT 100 MILLION DOLLARSTO HELP REPAIR THE STATE’S RULEROADS ACCORDING TO SCDOTOFFICIALS OUT OF THAT 100MILLION 77 MILLION WILL BE SPENTAT T DISCRETION OF THE SCDOTAND 23 MILLION AT THE DISCRETIONOF COUNTIES AROUND THE STATECOUNTIES LIKE ANDERSON.WE’RE ABOUT 33% OF THE ROADWAYSARE CONSIDERED RULE AND MOST AREIN FAIR OR POOR CONDITION ANYADDITIONAL FUNDS THAT WE CAN ITON A COUNTY ROAD OR A SECONDARYSTATE ROAD IS GOING TO BE ABLESSING BECAUSE MOST PEOPLEWHEN THEY’RE RIDING AROUND THEYDON’T DETERMINE I’M GOING TOSTATE ROAD OR A COUNTY ROAD.ALL THEY KNOW IS WHAT THEY NEEDIS A NICE ROSE COUNTY OFFICIALSSAY THAT EVEN IF THIS PROPOSALHAS PASSED THEY STILL PLAN ONMOVING FORWARD WITHCONSIDERATION OF A PENNY SALESTAX TO FIX THE REST OF THECOUNTIES SUBPAR ROADS.THE STATE’S MONEY I JUST ANADDED BONUS.ALONG WITH WHATEVER BUDGET ISTHAT WAS DRAWN UP AND BREAKSDOWN.YOU’RE ABLE TO DO MORE AND YOUCAN DO IT BY STIR THE STATE’SBUDGET PROPOSAL STILL HAS TO GOBEFORE THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES FOR A FINAL VOTEBEFORE ANY NEW ROAD IMPROVEMENTSARE MADE WE WILL STILL NEED ALOT OF MONEY.WILL IT BE A SIGNIFICANT HELP?YES, IT WILL.WILL IT CURE THE PROBLEM?NO.BUT WE WILL BE HAPPY FOR ANYASSISTANCE WE CAN GET STAY WITHPPROGRESS OF THAT PROPOSALADDITION







