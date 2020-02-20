Global  

Bloomberg offers to release 3 women from non-disclosures

Bloomberg offers to release 3 women from non-disclosures

Bloomberg offers to release 3 women from non-disclosures

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has identified three women bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding his past conduct and that they would be released from their accords if they choose.

Freddie Joyner has more.
