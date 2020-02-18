Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trial begins for ex-sailor accused of wife's murder

Trial begins for ex-sailor accused of wife's murder

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
Trial begins for ex-sailor accused of wife's murderTrial begins for ex-sailor accused of wife's murder.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trial begins for ex-sailor accused of wife's murder

WE'LL BRING YOU THE LATESTDEVELOPMENTS ON AIR AND ONLINE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Navy vet on trial for wife's murder [Video]Navy vet on trial for wife's murder

The trial of the Navy veteran accused of stabbing his wife, then dumping her body into the San Diego Bay, got underway today at San Diego Superior Court.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:24Published

Lesotho murder trial: Prime minister's wife appears in court [Video]Lesotho murder trial: Prime minister's wife appears in court

First lady Maesaiah Thabane charged with ordering murder of her husband's former wife amid bitter divorce.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.