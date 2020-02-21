Latest weather forecast on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

DANI BECKSTROM IS LIVE....AT THE LAS VEGAS MOTORSPEEDWAY..WHERE THOUSANDS OF NASCARFANS.... WILL BE THIS WEEKEND.AFTER A SUNNY AND WARM FRIDAYAFTERNOON, LOWS FRIDAY NIGHTDROP TO THE 40S AS CLOUDSINCREASE AHEAD OF SATURDAYMORNING.SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES ARRIVEAS EARLY AS 7 AM AS A SYSTEMSWINGS THROUGH THESOUTHWEST DELIVERING OCCASIONALSHOWERS IN THE MORNING ANDWIDESPREAD RAIN IN THEAFTERNOON AND EVENING BEFORETAPERING SATURDAY NIGHT.RAIN TOTALSNEAR 0.25" ARE POSSIBLE INISOLATED SPOTS AROUND LASVEGAS, BUT MOST OF THE AREAWILL SEE LESS WITH A FEWSCATTERED SHOWERS AND HIGHSLIMITED TOTHE UPPER 50S UNDER MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES.SNOWFALL COULD REACH 8" ABOVE6,500 FEET IN THE SPRINGMOUNTAINS AND UP TO 12" ABOVE8,500 FEET, SO A WINTERWEATHER ADVISORY IS IN PLACE.SUNDAY BOUNCES BACK TO THEUPPER 60S WITH A MOSTLY SUNNYSKY.TEMPERATURES LOOK PLEASANT NEXTWEEK IN THE UPPER 60S TO NEAR70.AFTER A SUNNY AND WARMFRIDAY AFTERNOON, LOWS FRIDAYNIGHTDROP TO THE 40S AS CLOUDSINCREASE AHEAD OF SATURDAYMORNING.NEAR 0.25" ARE POSSIBLE INISOLATED SPOTS AROUND LASVEGAS, BUT MOST OF THE AREAWILL SEE LESS WITH A FEWSCATTERED SHOWERS AND HIGHSLIMITED TO THE UPPER 50S UNDERMOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES.SNOWFALL COULD REACH 8" ABOVE6,500 FEETIN THE SPRING MOUNTAINS AND UPTO 12" ABOVE 8,500 FEET, SO AWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS INPLACE.SUNDAY BOUNCES BACK TO THEUPPER 60S WITH AMOSTLY SUNNY SKY.TEMPERATURES LOOK PLEASANT NEXTWEEK IN THE UPPER 60S TO NEAR70.THERE ARE A LOT OF EVENTSHAPPENING AROUND THE VALLEYTHIS WEEKEND.