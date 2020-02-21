Latest weather forecast on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

DANI BECKSTROM IS LIVE....AT THE LAS VEGAS MOTORSPEEDWAY..WHERE THOUSANDS OF NASCARFANS.... WILL BE THIS WEEKEND.AFTER A SUNNY AND WARM FRIDAYAFTERNOON, LOWS FRIDAY NIGHTDROP TO THE 40S AS CLOUDSINCREASE AHEAD OF SATURDAYMORNING.SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES ARRIVEAS EARLY AS 7 AM AS A SYSTEMSWINGS THROUGH THESOUTHWEST DELIVERING OCCASIONALSHOWERS IN THE MORNING ANDWIDESPREAD RAIN IN THEAFTERNOON AND EVENING BEFORETAPERING SATURDAY NIGHT.RAIN TOTALSNEAR 0.25" ARE POSSIBLE INISOLATED SPOTS AROUND LASVEGAS, BUT MOST OF THE AREAWILL SEE LESS WITH A FEWSCATTERED SHOWERS AND HIGHSLIMITED TOTHE UPPER 50S UNDER MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES.SNOWFALL COULD REACH 8" ABOVE6,500 FEET IN THE SPRINGMOUNTAINS AND UP TO 12" ABOVE8,500 FEET, SO A WINTERWEATHER ADVISORY IS IN PLACE.SUNDAY BOUNCES BACK TO THEUPPER 60S WITH A MOSTLY SUNNYSKY.TEMPERATURES LOOK PLEASANT NEXTWEEK IN THE UPPER 60S TO NEAR70.AFTER A SUNNY AND WARMFRIDAY AFTERNOON, LOWS FRIDAYNIGHTDROP TO THE 40S AS CLOUDSINCREASE AHEAD OF SATURDAYMORNING.NEAR 0.25" ARE POSSIBLE INISOLATED SPOTS AROUND LASVEGAS, BUT MOST OF THE AREAWILL SEE LESS WITH A FEWSCATTERED SHOWERS AND HIGHSLIMITED TO THE UPPER 50S UNDERMOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES.SNOWFALL COULD REACH 8" ABOVE6,500 FEETIN THE SPRING MOUNTAINS AND UPTO 12" ABOVE 8,500 FEET, SO AWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS INPLACE.SUNDAY BOUNCES BACK TO THEUPPER 60S WITH AMOSTLY SUNNY SKY.TEMPERATURES LOOK PLEASANT NEXTWEEK IN THE UPPER 60S TO NEAR70.THERE ARE A LOT OF EVENTSHAPPENING AROUND THE VALLEYTHIS WEEKEND.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
WCPO 9 Goodnight, Tri-state!
After a cold Friday night, Saturday's temperatures rebound to reach the high 40's, and it'll… https://t.co/JtO6pNS1Yg 1 hour ago
Brendan McDonald 🇮🇪🌎🇪🇺 RT @deric_tv: Weather Forecast 21.02.20
*Gale force winds for Sat
*Blustery sunny spells
*Six nations outlook
Here's the latest from Stu… 7 hours ago
Deric Ó hArtagáinTV Weather Forecast 21.02.20
*Gale force winds for Sat
*Blustery sunny spells
*Six nations outlook
Here's the lates… https://t.co/amUQmMxLF9 7 hours ago
Deric Ó hArtagáinTV Weather Forecast 21.02.20
*Gale force winds for Sat
*Blustery sunny spells
*Six nations outlook
Here's the lates… https://t.co/j02Q5w07ZL 9 hours ago
Spectrum News 13 A sharp drop in temperatures will occur today behind the latest cold front. After a stretch of 80s, some places may… https://t.co/kjJz0nYJ9y 17 hours ago
KLBK News RT @Nick_Weather: We finally made it to Friday, but it will still be chilly out there. Clouds will linger into the afternoon hours, with wi… 18 hours ago
Nick Kraynok We finally made it to Friday, but it will still be chilly out there. Clouds will linger into the afternoon hours, w… https://t.co/rQ2kpwihlU 18 hours ago
WOW Team RT @deric_tv: Weather Forecast 21.02.20
*Wind warning in place
*Status yellow rain alert
*Six nations outlook
Here's the latest this Frid… 18 hours ago