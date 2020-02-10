March deadline for public comment on the fate of Heber wild horses

Global  

March 16 is the deadline for public comment on the fate of the Heber Wild Horses.

Last week, the Forest Service released its proposed management plan for the Heber Wild Horse Territory.
