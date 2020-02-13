Global  

Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday's rematch.

The Briton looked fleshy as he hit 19st 7lbs on the scales, a huge three stone heavier than Wilder, who weighed in at 16st 7lbs.
