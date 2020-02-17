Global  

Jared Spurgeon records first NHL hat trick against Oilers

Jared Spurgeon scores three straight goals, including the go-ahead tally in the third period, to earn his first career NHL hat trick in a 5-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers
IamKurt14

Kurt Grayson Martin RT @ZBwildnation_HW: Wild 5, Oilers 3: Jared Spurgeon records first career hat trick as Wild defeat the Oilers https://t.co/gnVzaBCQbe 3 minutes ago

KenzieWeis

Kenzie RT @mnwildPR: Jared Spurgeon records his first career hat trick, the second in #mnwild history by a defenseman (Ryan Suter 1/4/14 vs. WSH)… 18 minutes ago

ZBwildnation_HW

Zeke Boyat Wild 5, Oilers 3: Jared Spurgeon records first career hat trick as Wild defeat the Oilers https://t.co/gnVzaBCQbe 47 minutes ago

asickman19

Aaron Sickman What a game in Edmonton tonight as Jared Spurgeon records his first career hat trick, Kevin Fiala and Carson Soucy… https://t.co/Z0azZdQ9Xe 1 hour ago

mnwildPR

Minnesota Wild PR Jared Spurgeon records his first career hat trick, the second in #mnwild history by a defenseman (Ryan Suter 1/4/14… https://t.co/duAOLlVCjd 1 hour ago


