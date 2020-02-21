Search for New Oakland Police Chief Begins 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:29s - Published Search for New Oakland Police Chief Begins The search is on for the next police chief in the city of Oakland even as questions surrounding the Thursday-night firing of Chief Anne Kirkpatrick linger. Andrea Nakano reports. (2-21-20)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Andrea Mallis RT @KPIXtv: The search is on for the next police chief in the city of Oakland even as questions surrounding the Thursday-night firing of Ch… 31 minutes ago KPIX 5 The search is on for the next police chief in the city of Oakland even as questions surrounding the Thursday-night… https://t.co/0Zpd0Ezno9 33 minutes ago Jeff Bell The City of @Oakland plans to conduct a nationwide search for a new police chief... after the surprise firing of Po… https://t.co/q9mHcQFApj 7 hours ago RSSFeedsCloud Oakland police chief Anne Kirkpatrick fired; search for replacement underway https://t.co/dbz0Lak9XL 18 hours ago KRON4 News CONTINUING COVERAGE: Anne Kirkpatrick is out as Oakland's police chief https://t.co/cPk6KqM8oR 19 hours ago