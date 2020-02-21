Global  

Search for New Oakland Police Chief Begins

The search is on for the next police chief in the city of Oakland even as questions surrounding the Thursday-night firing of Chief Anne Kirkpatrick linger.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(2-21-20)
Recent related videos from verified sources

Oakland Reacts to Abrupt Firing of Police Chief Kirkpatrick [Video]Oakland Reacts to Abrupt Firing of Police Chief Kirkpatrick

The Oakland Police Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to fire police chief Anne Kirkpatrick three years after she took the job. What was behind the sudden decision? Da Lin reports. (2-21-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published

Oakland Interim Police Chief Appointed Following Dismissal of Chief Kirkpatrick [Video]Oakland Interim Police Chief Appointed Following Dismissal of Chief Kirkpatrick

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf spoke at about the firing of Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick at Friday's graduation ceremony for the police academy. Jackie Ward reports. (2/21/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:16Published

