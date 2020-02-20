Global  

Kejriwal, Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump's Delhi School event | OneIndia News

Kejriwal, Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump's Delhi School event | OneIndia News

Kejriwal, Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump's Delhi School event | OneIndia News

Delhi CM, Dy dropped from Delhi school event to be held for Melania Trump; China says no deliberate delay to evacuate Indians, but situation complicated; US will raise religious freedom with PM Modi; Mediator Sadhana Ramachandran fails to make headway at Shaheen Bagh and more news #NamasteTrump
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania Trump during Delhi school visit

As per the original schedule, both Kejriwal and Sisodia were to accompany Melania Trump during her...
