Harry and Meghan drop plans to use ‘SussexRoyal’ branding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped plans to use the brand “SussexRoyal” after conceding the word royal could not be used following their decision to leave the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan had been in discussions with aides and senior royals about the use of the word, but it appears they have fallen foul of UK Government rules.

Plans to trademark “SussexRoyal” have also been abandoned.