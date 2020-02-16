Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan will not use their 'Sussex Royal' brand

Prince Harry and Meghan will not use their 'Sussex Royal' brand

Prince Harry and Meghan will not use their 'Sussex Royal' brand

Prince Harry and Meghan will not use their &apos;Sussex Royal&apos; brand
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Won’t Be Using ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand Name Post Spring 2020


Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Returning to Canada Together After Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Canada! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as...
Tweets about this

KartuzB

Kartuz Benno RT @QuickTake: ICYMI: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially break free of the royal family starting on March 31, the couple's offi… 16 seconds ago

WilliamAMalone2

4-ever Shortstop RT @DebHaslam: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle WILL stop using 'Sussex Royal'♦️ I have a suggestion, how about they replace that name with *… 2 minutes ago

BluehandRising

Bluehand Rising RT @SassafrasSassy: Harry and Meghan Markle WILL stop using #SussexRoyal but released statement that the Queen didn’t own the word ‘royal.’… 2 minutes ago

Trendyfalcon

Shelz⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @FOXlightMichael: Oh the chutzpah!! At this rate they probably will and should be downgraded to “The Earl & Countess of Dumbarton” and s… 3 minutes ago

kenny2791

Kenneth K Royal experts blast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over 'spiteful' and 'completely unnecessary' statement after the… https://t.co/690eptywui 3 minutes ago

kenny2791

Kenneth K The Queen doesn't own the word 'Royal' and we will KEEP our HRH prefixes, say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Coupl… https://t.co/Zf3laSVKWV 3 minutes ago

kking85743

ken king RT @AnnaZ: "The Queen doesn't own the word 'Royal' and we will keep our HRH prefixes." Good grief these two are getting embarrassing. htt… 4 minutes ago

QuickTake

QuickTake by Bloomberg ICYMI: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially break free of the royal family starting on March 31, the coup… https://t.co/3h4Bakm99y 5 minutes ago


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not use 'Sussex Royal' brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not use their &apos;Sussex Royal&apos; brand

Prince Harry and his wife will stop using "Sussex Royal" brand

Britain&apos;s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word &quot;royal&quot; in their branding after they start a new life in Canada following their decision to step..

