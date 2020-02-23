Global  

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies -- steps in between the pipes as the emergency backup goaltender
Carolina beats Toronto 6-3 with help of emergency goaltender

TORONTO (AP) — Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina’s two...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Dave Ayres, Hurricanes' emergency goaltender, steps up in win over Toronto

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina's two injured netminders in...
Newsday - Published


TheRealTurk182

Dennis Tal RT @PaceSagester: The @Canes emergency backup goalie (EBUG) tonight is 42-year-old Dave Ayres. Ayres served as EBUG for the Charlotte Check… 50 seconds ago

BigBoiBian

Brian Piché 🤘 RT @HockeyGods: The Leafs just lost to their AHL’s team 42 year old zamboni driver in net who came in as the emergency backup goalie... C… 2 minutes ago

davwain1

David I.W. RT @NHLdotcom: Dave Ayres, a 42-year-old emergency backup goalie, helped the Hurricanes to a 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs after James Re… 15 minutes ago

davwain1

David I.W. RT @JShannonhl: Emergency Backup Goalie Dave Ayres is the Zamboni operator at the home of the AHL Marlies. As per league rule, he is made… 16 minutes ago

KNJohnson93

Katie Johnson RT @darrenrovell: Hurricanes now selling shirseys of emergency backup goaltender Dave Ayres, a Zamboni driver who not only became the oldes… 1 hour ago

