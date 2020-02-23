Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FOP Lodge 5 Hosts Polar Plunge To Support Families Of Fallen Heroes

FOP Lodge 5 Hosts Polar Plunge To Support Families Of Fallen Heroes

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
FOP Lodge 5 Hosts Polar Plunge To Support Families Of Fallen Heroes

FOP Lodge 5 Hosts Polar Plunge To Support Families Of Fallen Heroes

Hundreds of people took a frigid plunge into the ocean in North Wildwood on Saturday to honor fallen police heroes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FOP Lodge 5 Hosts Polar Plunge To Support Families Of Fallen Heroes

OF ENGINEERING SCIENCE FROMMECHANICAL TO CHEMICALENGINEERING AND MUCH MORE.HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE TAKE AFRIGID PLUNGE INTO THE OCEANIN NORTH WILD WOOD ALL TOHONOR FALLEN POLICE HEROS.TODAY AESZ EVENTS SPONS ORDERBY PHILADELPHIA FOP LODGENUMBER FIVE IN TWELFTH YEARFALLEN HEROS POLAR PLUNGE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.