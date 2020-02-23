Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dave Ayres saves the day for Hurricanes, leads them to 6-3 win

Dave Ayres saves the day for Hurricanes, leads them to 6-3 win

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:58s - Published < > Embed
Dave Ayres saves the day for Hurricanes, leads them to 6-3 win

Dave Ayres saves the day for Hurricanes, leads them to 6-3 win

42-year-old Dave Ayres is thrown from the frying pan into the fire for the Hurricanes and answers valiantly, making eight saves to lead them to a 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs.

In the process, he becomes the oldest goaltender in NHL history to win his regular-season debut
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dave Ayres, Hurricanes' emergency goaltender, steps up in win over Toronto

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina's two injured netminders in...
Newsday - Published

Zamboni driver saves the day in goal for Carolina

Dave Ayres, a 42-year-old who drives the Zamboni for the Toronto Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, stepped...
ESPN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZakariyaC_30

Zakariya Chauhan RT @SportsCentre: EMERGENCY WIN: After both Carolina goalies went down with injury, 42-year-old David Ayres came in for the #Hurricanes mak… 18 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com NHL's Carolina Hurricanes win with help from Zamboni driver after 2 goalies get hurt https://t.co/wyJaYDB3DY clo… https://t.co/JRsZPQmUnW 2 hours ago

RourkeVaugnmma

Richard Bell RT @LtalkNh: The 42 year old zamboni driver Dave Ayres sealed the win tonight for the Carolina Hurricanes tonight by defeating the Toronto… 2 hours ago

sweetmel333

Mel RT @8NewsNow: Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina's two injured netminders in the Hurricanes' 6-3 vic… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto [Video]Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies --..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.