Dave Ayres saves the day for Hurricanes, leads them to 6-3 win
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:58s - Published
5 hours ago < > Embed
Dave Ayres saves the day for Hurricanes, leads them to 6-3 win
42-year-old Dave Ayres is thrown from the frying pan into the fire for the Hurricanes and answers valiantly, making eight saves to lead them to a 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs.
In the process, he becomes the oldest goaltender in NHL history to win his regular-season debut
Recent related news from verified sources
Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina's two injured netminders in... Newsday - Published 6 hours ago
Dave Ayres, a 42-year-old who drives the Zamboni for the Toronto Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, stepped... ESPN - Published 6 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto
After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies --..
Credit: NHL Duration: 01:31 Published 8 hours ago