Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Ahead of his India visit, US President Donald Trump shared a morphed Baahubali video.

In the video clip, Donald Trump’s face was superimposed on that of Prabhas.

Prabhas is the actor who played the protagonist in the movie Baahubali.

The video was shared by an unverified Twitter account Sol.

The video also features Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, and Trump Jr .

Trump tweeted: ‘Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!’.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump shares edited 'Baahubali' video, says eager to meet friends in India

Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Modi.
Khaleej Times - Published

Ahead of India Visit, Donald Trump shares video of himself as `Baahubali`

Hours before he departs for his much-anticipated visit to India, US President Donald Trump on...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

len_canada

Len 🇨🇦 RT @BrookeBCNN: John Walcott @TIME shares his extraordinary reporting out today “'Willful Ignorance.' Inside President Trump's Troubled Int… 48 minutes ago

tasee0872

i am tasee RT @ndtv: Watch: Ahead Of India Visit, Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As "Baahubali" https://t.co/pxieK9PnvV #NDTVNewsBeeps https://t… 1 hour ago

ANNA_RAO_

ANNA Watch: Ahead Of India Visit, Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As "Baahubali" - 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/dqNJNFDIKP 1 hour ago

mayankdchauhan

Mayank D Chauhan 🇮🇳 RT @IndiainPakistan: Watch: Ahead Of India Visit, Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As "Baahubali" - NDTV https://t.co/rwCFWvVh1k 1 hour ago

BaalThe

Fight the BAAL'ers RT @Kansasgirl1: GREAT VIDEO!! Twit took down my pinned Tweet with 366 Likes and 284 direct shares. So I am REPINNING IT! Twit loves to del… 1 hour ago

MounicaUlichi

Mounica Ulichi RT @ndtv: Watch: Ahead of India visit, Donald Trump shares video of himself as "Baahubali". https://t.co/pxieK9xM7l https://t.co/DFFPBdBUt1 2 hours ago

IndiainPakistan

India in Pakistan Watch: Ahead Of India Visit, Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As "Baahubali" - NDTV https://t.co/rwCFWvVh1k 2 hours ago

ahimsaparmodha1

R Jain Watch: Ahead Of India Visit, Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As "Baahubali" - NDTV https://t.co/jd6jfhBb1Q 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump shares video of himself as Baahubali | Oneindia [Video]US President Donald Trump shares video of himself as Baahubali | Oneindia

AHEAD OF HIS VISIT, US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS SAID THAT HE WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO BEING WITH HIS "GREAT FRIENDS" IN INDIA AS HE RETWEETED A VIDEO IN WHICH HIS FACE WAS SUPERIMPOSED ON THE HIT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published

Trump to open world's largest cricket stadium during his India visit [Video]Trump to open world's largest cricket stadium during his India visit

US President Donald Trump will inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium when he arrives at the city of Ahmedabad on his India tour. Video footage from Thursday (February 20) documents the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.