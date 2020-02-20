Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Ahead of his India visit, US President Donald Trump shared a morphed Baahubali video.

In the video clip, Donald Trump’s face was superimposed on that of Prabhas.

Prabhas is the actor who played the protagonist in the movie Baahubali.

The video was shared by an unverified Twitter account Sol.

The video also features Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, and Trump Jr .

Trump tweeted: ‘Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!’.