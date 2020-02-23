Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ole: Bargain Fernandes like Scholes & Veron

Ole: Bargain Fernandes like Scholes & Veron

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Ole: Bargain Fernandes like Scholes & Veron

Ole: Bargain Fernandes like Scholes & Veron

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United got “a good deal” when they signed Bruno Fernandes, adding the playmaker – who scored United’s opener against Watford – has shades of Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastien Veron about him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MufcChannel

10 MUFC Channel RT @DomBooth19: Solskjaer asked if Bruno Fernandes is now a bargain: "In today's market, it looks like we've got a good deal. "He's felt l… 2 hours ago

DomBooth19

Dominic Booth Solskjaer asked if Bruno Fernandes is now a bargain: "In today's market, it looks like we've got a good deal. "He'… https://t.co/kuSqZZtqXp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.