Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ole Gunnar Solskjær > Ole Gunnar Solskjær: we need to be more consistant

Ole Gunnar Solskjær: we need to be more consistant

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Ole Gunnar Solskjær: we need to be more consistant

Ole Gunnar Solskjær: we need to be more consistant

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on his side's 3-0 win over Watford.

He felt they started poorly, but once the team settled his players really grew into the game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at return for Man United midfielder against Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Scott McTominay could make his return from injury for Manchester...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •Football.londonBelfast Telegraph


Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gives Update on New Signing Odion Ighalo (Video)

Having arrived from China to join Manchester United on loan on the last day of January, Odion Ighalo...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •The Sport ReviewDaily Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Andreas Pereira discuss the challenges of their Europa League round of 32 first leg tie at Club Brugge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Being the boss [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Being the boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains what it's like to be manager of Manchester United. He also assesses the managerial credentials of some of his former team mates.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.