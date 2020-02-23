Global  

Rihanna's Hairstylist: Chic NAACP Ponytail

Rihanna's fans may be complaining that she hasn't released new music in a while, but she can't hear the moaning and groaning over the sound of the applause and cheers that came with her NAACP Image Awards special President's Award.

So, needless to say, her hair had to look amazing for this important moment.

Rihanna looked to long-time stylist Yusef Williams to do her hair on February 22, and the result is a long, mid-height ponytail with some truly gorgeous details.
