Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police Baffled By Mother's Behavior In Missing Toddler Case

Police Baffled By Mother's Behavior In Missing Toddler Case

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Police Baffled By Mother's Behavior In Missing Toddler Case

Police Baffled By Mother's Behavior In Missing Toddler Case

A missing-toddler case made headlines Friday when the girl's grandmother was pulled over in a reportedly stolen BMW.

But whether this helps in finding Evelyn Boswell—a 15-month-old Tennessee girl last seen in December—remains to be seen.

Angela Boswell and her companion William McCloud were arrested in North Carolina and charged with possessing stolen property.

Investigators say the case is muddied by the fact that Evelyn's mother, Megan, has given conflicting statements.

According to Newser, the mother didn't report her missing until Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.