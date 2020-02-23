Gerrard upset by Rangers' defending now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:39s - Published Gerrard upset by Rangers' defending Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is upset by the poor defending of his team who were held to a 2-2 by St Johnstone and now trail Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by 12 points. 0

