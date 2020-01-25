Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nine Dead After Quake Hits Rural Eastern Turkey

Nine Dead After Quake Hits Rural Eastern Turkey

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Nine Dead After Quake Hits Rural Eastern Turkey

Nine Dead After Quake Hits Rural Eastern Turkey

Nine people are dead and hundreds of buildings lay in ruins in southeastern Turkey on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nine dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region

Nine people died and hundreds of buildings collapsed in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maryann74362601

Maryann RT @MiddleEastMnt: At least Nine dead in southeastern Turkey after earthquake hits rural Iran border region https://t.co/5IVROXeqgj 1 hour ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor At least Nine dead in southeastern Turkey after earthquake hits rural Iran border region https://t.co/5IVROXeqgj 1 hour ago

arashcaviani

Arash RT @NYCREMilton: #Erdogan do you hear the knocking at the door? #IranRegime? Nine dead in #Turkey after quake hits rural #Iran border regi… 2 hours ago

NRT_English

NRT English Nine dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region https://t.co/CHAvG0jmdi #NRTnews #Iran #Turkey https://t.co/A3LBvfNePR 2 hours ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor At least Nine dead in Turkey after earthquake hits rural Iranian border region https://t.co/5IVROXeqgj 3 hours ago

ipanews_

IPA NEWS Nine people were killed, and buildings collapsed across southeastern Turkey on Sunday when a magnitude 5.7 earthqua… https://t.co/tnTTaPtPyF 3 hours ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Nine dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region https://t.co/ck2Gk2pTRk https://t.co/mYQpHREJfS 3 hours ago

NYCREMilton

Milton Elbogen #Erdogan do you hear the knocking at the door? #IranRegime? Nine dead in #Turkey after quake hits rural #Iran bord… https://t.co/fNNDG4bVuR 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nine dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region [Video]Nine dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region

At least nine people were killed in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after an earthquake struck near the border with Iran. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News [Video]Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.