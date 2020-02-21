Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democratic Candidates Prepare For Upcoming Primaries

Democratic Candidates Prepare For Upcoming Primaries

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Democratic Candidates Prepare For Upcoming PrimariesWBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes [Video]Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes

Democratic candidates and volunteers are canvasing Nevada in cars, on foot, and even on horseback a day before the state holds a nominating contest in the 2020 race for the White House. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:28Published

Democratic Presidential Candidates Gearing Up For Nevada Caucuses [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Gearing Up For Nevada Caucuses

Laura Podesta reports Mike Bloomberg, who's trying to bounce back after his debate performance, says he fears the party will nominate someone who won't beat President Trump in November.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.