B. Smith 1949-2020

B. Smith 1949-2020

B. Smith 1949-2020

Iconic fashion model and celebrated New York restaurateur B.

Smith died Saturday night at the age of 70.

Smith fought a long battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez looks back at her life and legacy.
Model B. Smith Lost Battle With Early-Onset Alzheimer's at 70

A statement released by her husband Dan Gasby details that the 'B. Smith With Style' host passed away...
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Her Heart Dropped After Hearing Snoop Dogg's Attack on Gayle King

Sitting down with the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker, the 'Red Table Talk' host claims she wants to...
