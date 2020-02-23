Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gangster Ravi Pujari-

Gangster Ravi Pujari-

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Gangster Ravi Pujari-Gangster Ravi Pujari-
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gangster Ravi Pujari brought to India, will be produced before court today

Wanted gangster Ravi Pujari, who was arrested in South Africa was brought to India on the intervening...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAHinduIndian ExpressZee News


Gangster Pujari held in SA, govt eyes deportation

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari, who had jumped bail and gone missing after being arrested in Senegal...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduIndian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sandeep98898057

Sandeep RT @SwarajyaMag: Fugitive Underworld Gangster Ravi Pujari Extradited To India From Senegal https://t.co/Ij0pIwoaso 9 seconds ago

marinavanzyl

Marina van Zyl RT @FraudWatchZA: International fugitive, Ravi Pujari, with links to Dawood Ibrahim, arrested in South Africa, to be extradited. https://t.… 1 minute ago

abiyuvi

सत्य ABINASH हे 🇮🇳 RT @Beingsajiddarr: #Breaking RAW arrested Underworld fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari .The arrest was made from a distant village in South A… 2 minutes ago

sunnymishraleo

Sunny Ravi Pujari: Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal | India News - Times of India. WHY COU… https://t.co/Om5u6UJuUi 2 minutes ago

Beingsalman_007

Muhammad Salman RT @arvindgunasekar: Extradited gangster Ravi Pujari has over 200 cases against him, mostly in Karnataka & Maharastra. Both states want CBI… 3 minutes ago

PK81427987

PK RT @the_hindu: Fugitive underworld operative Pujari, handcuffed, escorted by a team of officials landed at the Kempegowda International Air… 3 minutes ago

KAUSHALKRSHARMA

Dr KAUSHAL KR SHARMA RT @Oneindia: He is wanted in many heinous crimes, including murder and extortion #RaviPujari #Gangster #Fugitive #UnderWorld #Bengaluru #… 5 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Fugitive underworld operative Pujari, handcuffed, escorted by a team of officials landed at the Kempegowda Internat… https://t.co/QrfI9nozPF 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.