Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pete Buttigieg Rallies Va. Voters Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg Rallies Va. Voters Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Pete Buttigieg Rallies Va. Voters Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg Rallies Va. Voters Ahead Of Super Tuesday

In a rally Sunday in Northern Virginia, Pete Buttigieg criticized Bernie Sanders and called for unity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Pete Buttigieg Rallies Va. Voters Ahead Of Super Tuesday: https://t.co/dpwNlYsAjQ 2 minutes ago

jdartute

Jeff Dart We're going to a Pete Buttigieg town hall tonight because we're those incredibly rare quantities, undecided voters.… https://t.co/eUOTsXzcns 6 days ago

kmiaja

kmiaja How can u NOT know Pete Buttigieg is gay and married (voters who act 'shocked'). He has announced it and introduced… https://t.co/ukySed7M2v 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado Company Helps Build Presidential Campaign Rallies [Video]Colorado Company Helps Build Presidential Campaign Rallies

They cater to political figures who are visiting Colorado head of Super Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:10Published

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation [Video]George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages. His lawyer, Larry Klayman,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.