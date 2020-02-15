Chase Center, Warriors Celebrate Millionth Guest Since Arena's Opening

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center welcomed the arena's millionth guest at Sunday evening's game against the Pelicans.

KPIX 5 The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center welcomed the arena's millionth guest at Sunday evening's game against th… https://t.co/j9haKn0DPi 9 hours ago

Anish Patel RT @KPIXtv : 1️⃣ MIL: @ChaseCenter celebrated its millionth guest at tonight's @warriors game against the Pelicans. @BettyKPIX was there: ht… 1 minute ago