New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, 'weren't competitive enough'

New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, ‘weren’t competitive enough’

New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, ‘weren’t competitive enough’

New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in the 1st test in Wellington.

NZ seamers bowled out India below 200 in both the innings.

On Day 4, the Kiwis bowled out India for 191, with a lead of 8 runs.

In the 2nd innings, Blundell & Latham wrapped up the match in the 2nd over.

While addressing a press conference, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli said that the team didn’t show enough competitiveness.

The Kiwis now lead the Test series 1-0.
Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand won as India did not play well enough, Kohli says

India captain Virat Kohli had a simple and honest message for the tens of millions of fans in his...
Reuters India - Published

1st Test: India batsmen falter, end Day 1 at 122/5

The final session of the first day's play in the opening test between New Zealand and India at the...
IndiaTimes - Published


