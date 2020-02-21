New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, ‘weren’t competitive enough’

New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in the 1st test in Wellington.

NZ seamers bowled out India below 200 in both the innings.

On Day 4, the Kiwis bowled out India for 191, with a lead of 8 runs.

In the 2nd innings, Blundell & Latham wrapped up the match in the 2nd over.

While addressing a press conference, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli said that the team didn’t show enough competitiveness.

The Kiwis now lead the Test series 1-0.