Brokenshire on new terror law which could affect businesses

Security Minister James Brokenshire has outlined how a new counter-terrorism law could require businesses to put in place measures to keep the public safe.

It follows the bomb attack at the Manchester Arena in 2017, as well as incidents at Fishmongers' Hall and Streatham in the last six months.

Report by Jonesia.

