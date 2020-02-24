Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James Brokenshire > Brokenshire on new terror law which could affect businesses

Brokenshire on new terror law which could affect businesses

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Brokenshire on new terror law which could affect businesses

Brokenshire on new terror law which could affect businesses

Security Minister James Brokenshire has outlined how a new counter-terrorism law could require businesses to put in place measures to keep the public safe.

It follows the bomb attack at the Manchester Arena in 2017, as well as incidents at Fishmongers' Hall and Streatham in the last six months.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.