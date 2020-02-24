Global  

'Namaste Trump' l 'India & US no longer just another partnership': PM Modi

‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi

‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium to welcome the US President and his family.

PM Modi said that this visit shows that India and US ties are not just any partnership.

He added that it is the coming together of the world’s oldest and the largest democracies.

PM Modi also said that India-US ties have grown deeper and thanked the Trump family for visiting India.

Watch the full video for more details.
'History is being created': PM Modi at 'Namaste Trump' event

PM Narendra Modi said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have...
IndiaTimes - Published

Trump arrives in India to speak at large rally, first visit as president

President Trump arrived in India on Monday to conduct his "Namaste, Trump" rally in Ahmadabad, a...
FOXNews.com - Published


