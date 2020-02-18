Global  

Coronavirus Update: Nearly 80,000 Cases Worldwide

Duration: 01:19s
White House officials are expected to ask Congress for extra funding to help battle the Coronavirus.

Christiane Cordero joins us from the newsroom with the latest numbers, and how Wall Street's reacting.

() WCCO This Morning – Feb.

24, 2020
Coronavirus update: Italy cases surge from three on Friday morning to more than 130 by Sunday

Coronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll rise

Mainland China reported 1,886 new cases and 98 more deaths for a total of 1,868 in its coronavirus...
glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “ a combined population of nearly 50,000, have been placed under effective quarantine, with similar measures in pla… https://t.co/6zANxyypvN 3 hours ago

Globalnewscom1

James Penney Coronavirus live updates: Nearly 80% of China’s provinces report no new cases https://t.co/eRKgtzMpPx 7 hours ago

Nana4Trump2020

Nana4Trump2020 The Guardian: Coronavirus live updates: Nearly 80% of China’s provinces report no new cases. https://t.co/hhtfrsD9Ao via @GoogleNews 7 hours ago

dawndawn762yah1

dawndawn762 RT @TScelzo: @HelenBranswell @WHO Need to update Italy - nearly 160 cases confirmed of #Covid_19, 3 death. Another person died today, she w… 13 hours ago

TScelzo

Tommaso Scelzo @HelenBranswell @WHO Need to update Italy - nearly 160 cases confirmed of #Covid_19, 3 death. Another person died t… https://t.co/fRcMk3Iuie 18 hours ago

MatthewBoedy

Matthew Boedy RT @AFP: #UPDATE South Korea reports two additional deaths from coronavirus and 123 more cases, with nearly two thirds of the new patients… 20 hours ago

dragonz54284982

dragonz RT @MichelleKHOU: Latest update #coronavirus: -China reports LARGEST single day death toll overnight- 242 -Nearly 60,000 cases worldwide… 20 hours ago

ThesoloWatcher

The Solo Watcher RT @kr3at: Update: South Korea records sharp spike in coronavirus cases. The number of new cases nearly tripled, with a total of 553 infect… 1 day ago


Drone video shows long lines for masks in South Korea's Daegu [Video]Drone video shows long lines for masks in South Korea's Daegu

Hundreds of people lined up in front of a supermarket in Daegu on Monday to buy face masks as most of new cases of coronavirus were traced to the city.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Italy Cancels Venice Carnival To Stop Spread Of The Coronavirus [Video]Italy Cancels Venice Carnival To Stop Spread Of The Coronavirus

The annual Venice Carnival will be shutting down early after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

