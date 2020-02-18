Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

With highs back in themid and upper 30s.
Thisis still 5 degrees aboveaverage.
We will seeclouds begin to increaseout from the west later inthe afternoon andevening.
Winds will belight out of the northeastat 5 to 10 mph.A strong winter storm iscurrently projected toimpacts parts of theGreat Lakes Tuesdayinto Wednesday.
Twoareas of low pressure,one coming from Alberta,another one coming fromColorado, will fusetogether somewhere inthe southernMidwest/Great Lakesregion.
This will result ina prolonged event thatwill produce at leastseveral inches ofsnowfall.A winter storm watch hasbeen issued for Fond duLac and Sheboygancounties because of thisrisk.Where exactly theheaviest of the snowfallwill occur is still uncertainbut the latest trends onthe data we are digestingis showing a southernshift to SouthernWisconsin and NorthernIllinois.
This would resultin just our far southernareas getting a lightaccumulation.The storm could easilyshift further south orfurther north in itsforecast projection in thenext 24-36 hours so thisis not carved into stonejust yet.Whether or not we seesnow from this storm,cold air wrapping aroundit will drive temperaturesdown into the mid andlower 20s Wednesdaythrough Saturday.More mild air will returnSunday through thefollowing week, meltingthe snow pack onceagain.