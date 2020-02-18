Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today is going to be another pretty nice day if you like mild temperatures.

There will be plenty of sunshine, though slowly some high clouds will work in as the day wears on.

Highs will be around 40.

Tonight the wind will be picking up with lows in the mid-20s.

There's still a little uncertainty for that next storm system approaching the upper-Midwest, but it's really looking like it is tracking farther south.

The first chance of a few flurries or a little light snow south would be on Tuesday afternoon.

Any accumulation would be minor if anything at all there.

This chance continues on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Again, the latest data is pushing most of this out of our area.

Whether or not we see snow from this storm, cold air wrapping around it will drive temperatures down into the mid- and lower-20s Wednesday through Saturday.

More mild air will return Sunday through the following week, melting the snow pack once again.