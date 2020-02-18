Global  

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today is going to be another pretty nice day if you like mild temperatures.

There will be plenty of sunshine, though slowly some high clouds will work in as the day wears on.

Highs will be around 40.

Tonight the wind will be picking up with lows in the mid-20s.

There's still a little uncertainty for that next storm system approaching the upper-Midwest, but it's really looking like it is tracking farther south.

The first chance of a few flurries or a little light snow south would be on Tuesday afternoon.

Any accumulation would be minor if anything at all there.

This chance continues on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Again, the latest data is pushing most of this out of our area.

Whether or not we see snow from this storm, cold air wrapping around it will drive temperatures down into the mid- and lower-20s Wednesday through Saturday.

More mild air will return Sunday through the following week, melting the snow pack once again.
With highs back in themid and upper 30s.

Thisis still 5 degrees aboveaverage.

We will seeclouds begin to increaseout from the west later inthe afternoon andevening.

Winds will belight out of the northeastat 5 to 10 mph.A strong winter storm iscurrently projected toimpacts parts of theGreat Lakes Tuesdayinto Wednesday.

Twoareas of low pressure,one coming from Alberta,another one coming fromColorado, will fusetogether somewhere inthe southernMidwest/Great Lakesregion.

This will result ina prolonged event thatwill produce at leastseveral inches ofsnowfall.A winter storm watch hasbeen issued for Fond duLac and Sheboygancounties because of thisrisk.Where exactly theheaviest of the snowfallwill occur is still uncertainbut the latest trends onthe data we are digestingis showing a southernshift to SouthernWisconsin and NorthernIllinois.

This would resultin just our far southernareas getting a lightaccumulation.The storm could easilyshift further south orfurther north in itsforecast projection in thenext 24-36 hours so thisis not carved into stonejust yet.Whether or not we seesnow from this storm,cold air wrapping aroundit will drive temperaturesdown into the mid andlower 20s Wednesdaythrough Saturday.More mild air will returnSunday through thefollowing week, meltingthe snow pack onceagain.STILL TO COME...GETREADY TO LOSEN




